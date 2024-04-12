Tasmanian football stands at a crossroads with rebel competition plans

The Tasmanian football landscape for 2025 is far from settled, and uncertainty surrounds the future and makeup of the state's top-level competitions.
Rob Shaw and Josh Partridge reported this week that Launceston and the Northern Bombers are not just considering, but actively spearheading a movement to establish a breakaway competition-a rebel league. The two Launceston clubs are resolute in their belief that this would be the best way to fill the void left by the cessation of the State League in 2025.
Disregarding the proposed NTFA Premier Division put forth by AFL Tasmania, the two clubs are banking on collaborating with clubs from the North West to resurrect a league reminiscent of the NTFL era. Launceston and the Northern Bombers believe a North/North West amalgamation is the only way to create a robust league. The club's spokespeople say having a competition with teams like Burnie and Devonport would result in a stronger league and increased competition. The rebel clubs did not elaborate on logistical challenges, potential disparities in team strength and clear governance structures in this partnership.
The decision to chart this independent path is a direct response to the club presidents' deep-seated frustration and feeling of being undervalued by AFL Tasmania's suggested top comp idea. They feel a need to seize control over their clubs' destinies.
Scott Stephens, president of the Blues, emphasises the importance of collaboration and laments the unilateral approach taken by AFL Tasmania.
The blueprint for this new league proposed by the Blues and Bombers involves a strategic collaboration with the NWFL, which boasts a strong roster of clubs from the North-West region. The clubs argue that this collaborative effort presents the best option for Northern Tasmania in the absence of a clear path forward post-TSL, as it would leverage the strengths and resources of both leagues.
AFL Tasmania's leadership contests the assertion its proposal is inferior. Damian Gill, head of AFL Tasmania, claims a lack of enthusiasm from the NWFL and NTFA clubs during previous discussions for the idea the Bombers and Blues are spruiking. Gill said he believes in the importance of harmony within the North-West football community. He says that was a crucial factor in AFL Tasmania's decision-making.
AFL Tasmania has proposed three regional premier leagues to support Tasmanian AFL and VFL endeavours. These leagues, if implemented, would aim to decentralise the football landscape and provide more opportunities for regional clubs, but the rebel clubbs have voiced concerns about the potential dilution of talent and the impact on the overall competitiveness of Tasmanian football.
As discussions continue and allegiances shift, the Tasmanian football landscape stands at a crossroads.
Craig Thomson is the editor of The Examiner
