Tasmanian football stands at a crossroads with rebel competition plans

Disregarding the proposed NTFA Premier Division put forth by AFL Tasmania, the two clubs are banking on collaborating with clubs from the North West to resurrect a league reminiscent of the NTFL era. Launceston and the Northern Bombers believe a North/North West amalgamation is the only way to create a robust league. The club's spokespeople say having a competition with teams like Burnie and Devonport would result in a stronger league and increased competition. The rebel clubs did not elaborate on logistical challenges, potential disparities in team strength and clear governance structures in this partnership.