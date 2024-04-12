Weekly wrap: Chasing the stories no-one else will tell you

G'day readers,
Journalism is about many things, but at its core, it is about telling our readers news that some people don't want you to hear or that you can't get anywhere else.
This week, Rob Shaw and Josh Partridge embarked on a mission to uncover an exclusive story that has sent shockwaves through the Tassie footy world. This is news that you won't find anywhere else, a privilege we are excited to share with you.
Rob and Josh told us Launceston and the Northern Bombers are looking to spearhead a breakaway competition to fill the void left by the end of the State League. After reading the yarn, you will find that the football landscape in Tasmania is far from settled.
We will have more electric vehicles in Tasmanian as the years go by. Aaron Smith tells us The Tasmanian Automotive Chamber of Commerce (TACC) has called for a strategy for the rapidly-growing electric vehicle industry.
Hugh Bohane chased down another scoop this week. He reports that frustrated residents of Perth say that The Tasmanian Honey Company has been emitting tainted smoke from its premises for years. Now, the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) is investigating the matter.
Remember McLeod's Daughters? Hamish Geale explains how an 1800s Northern Tasmanian mansion is being considered as a filming location for a reboot of the hit TV series McLeod's Daughters.
My opinion article today concerns Peter Dutton's comments about Port Arthur. Let me know what you think.
On that note, I'll leave you to your reading.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
