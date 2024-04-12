Holy Holy at Du Cane: Aussie indie darlings' new tour makes you want to stay all night

And although the gig - a national tour stop for their newest album Cellophane - kicked off on Thursday night with, ironically, a song from a different album, 2017's Send My Regards, it was a smart choice as the lyrics hit: "I'm longing for something new / I think that you feel it too".
The sold out crowd were keen for the fresh sound Carroll and Oscar Dawson - who formed the band in 2011 - had cooked up in an uninhibited, "boundary-pushing way". And Holy Holy obliged.
The set from the new album that the indie-rock group played, a departure from their early roots, set a pace for the audience to thump the Launceston brewpub's floor to, helped enormously by vibrant light displays and clean sound.
The songs that make into the tour - Cellophane is so collaboration heavy (seven songs feature other artists) that the duo plays a somewhat reduced offering from the album - oscillate from bouncing and spacey electric dance tunes to the more guitar-driven, like People Change.
Though that's not to say there were no collabs: the band was joined memorably by their support act, Eliza and the Delusionals, and by the hometown electronic duo Sumner.
Carroll and Dawson also rolled back their ten years' worth of albums plenty of times, like one of their earliest hits, the folky Sentimental and Monday, and with a "certified banger," as Dawson called it: True Lovers.
But the two most memorable parts of the intimate show came from Cellophane's title track - in which Carroll directed the audience in a call and reply singalong, shouting out lyrics to be followed by the crowd - and with Ready.
Alongside Sumner's Chloe Wilson, Carroll ran into the audience to headbang with the Ready's long guitar solo, the pair chiming in with a duet of held notes with the throng of the sold-out mass jumping along as the vocals hymned on in a repetition that could've been the crowds thoughts: "I just wanna stay / Wanna stay all night".
Holy Holy's Cellophane tour plays its final Tasmanian show at the Odean Theatre in Hobart on Friday, April 12. More tour dates are available at https://www.holyholymusic.com/tour
