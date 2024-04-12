Attempt to halt logging at Blue Derby dismissed by Supreme Court

The Full Bench of the Supreme Court has dismissed Blue Derby Wild environmental group's appeal seeking to stop logging around the Derby Mountain Bike trails in North-East Tasmania.
The Supreme Court first ruled to allow state-owned logger Sustainable Timber Tasmania (STT) to log coupe CCS105A, in the Krushka's Forest near Derby in 2022, but environmentalists appealed that decision, which was also dismissed last year by Justice Robert Pearce.
Blue Derby Wild then took the case to the Full Bench of the Supreme Court.
Lawyers for the environmental group argued that STT acted illegally by employing forestry workers who simultaneously worked as forest practices officers - the people responsible for ensuring that logging operations adhere to registered forest management plans.
Counsel for Blue Derby Wild Emrys Nekvapil SC argued last year that allowing STT staff to certify the company's own forest practice plans was akin to letting lawyers "move from the bar table up to the bench" to rule on the cases they were arguing.
On Friday, Justices Jago and Martin dismissed the Full Bench appeal entirely.
"Even if the appellant had standing to bring the proceedings, in my view the trial judge was correct in finding that the exercise of the power to certify the plans was not conditioned on the absence of apprehended bias," they wrote in their decision document.
They ruled that it would be "artificial and unnecessary" for a forest practices officer certifying a forest practices plan to avoid acting in a way that creates the appearance of bias.
"For these reasons, I would dismiss the appeal."
They also found that Blue Derby Wild had no legal standing to bring the appeal in the first place.
"Ultimately the aim of the appellant is to stop the logging operations.
"However, that aim does not translate into a special interest in the subject matter of the litigation, namely, whether apprehended bias existed with respect to the delegates who certified the plans.
"In my view the appellant does not possess a relevant interest."
Blue Derby Wild campaign manager Louise Morris said that allowing STT staff to regulate their own logging plans raised "serious issues of apprehended bias".
Lawyers for Blue Derby immediately sought an injunction to stop STT from logging the coupe, pending an appeal to the High Court of Australia.
Justice Jago, who was sitting alone given the absences of Justices Geason and Martin, will hear arguments about that injunction and possible further appeal on Monday.
Ms Morris said she was "disappointed" by Full Bench's decision.
"With STT staff being able to apply to themselves for permission to log thereby taking on the powers of the Forest Practices Authority ... this creates an issue of bias for the decisions made on how our irreplaceable native forests are logged," she said.
"This case is about so much more than the forests of Krushka's around the Blue Derby mountain bike trails."
She said the logging of the coup was a "working example" of how the current native forest logging regime impacts biodiversity, climate change and communities.
"I know many business owners and residents of Derby and North-East Tasmania are disappointed in this decision and will be supporting our next steps in appealing it to the High Court of Australia."
