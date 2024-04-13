Remembering the Norwood Avenue Tea House

In 1909, Arthur Gilbert Genders of "Norwood", Penquite Road, Launceston, subdivided some of his land and built a road from opposite his home to the golf links and new council reserve at the Punch Bowl.
Oriental Planes were planted along both sides of the road, creating a pretty drive that was named Norwood Avenue.
In July 1910, Frank Williams took out a mortgage on a four-and-a-half-acre orchard block midway along the western side of the avenue with views towards Mount Barrow.
Born in Derbyshire, England, Mr Williams had a diverse career, working variously as a mercantile clerk, a proofreader and/or reporter for The Examiner and Daily Telegraph, as a bookkeeper at WF Petterd's boot shop and had an interest in mining, especially at Lefroy.
He was an avid gardener and cultivated a grapevine behind Petterd's shop in Brisbane Street.
Frank, his wife Charlotte, and their daughter Mary opened the Norwood Avenue Tea House on their property in November 1922.
The rustic tearooms served morning and afternoon teas, luncheons, and garden-fresh strawberries with cream from 11am until 9pm.
The Tea House offered rest and refreshments for tourists and golfers and was also a popular place for parties.
In August 1925, a dainty wedding tea was provided in the dining room for newlyweds Mabel (née Cox) and William Rose.
The 50,000 League organised a motor run for the "Sunbeam Pantomime" children in October 1926, visiting the Punch Bowl after enjoying morning tea at the Norwood Avenue Tea House.
Charlotte passed away in March 1931.
She was a daughter of Robert and Susan Taylor, farmers at Cressy.
Her funeral left the Tea House for her burial at Carr Villa.
Frank and Mary carried on the business, with "a jolly party" providing a happy time for Peter and Roger Sculthorpe's birthdays in April 1935.
After motoring to Gravelly Beach, the boys and their friends enjoyed two birthday cakes in the "Mountain View" arbour decorated with balloons and streamers.
In December 1936 Frank died.
Two months later, tenders were invited for the purchase of the weather-board residence, tea house business, and fruit-bearing land. It did not sell.
Despite announcing in The Examiner in October 1938 that she would not be returning to the Tea House as it was under new management, Mary was soon back organising Red Cross fundraisers during the Second World War.
Then in August 1946, at the age of 49, Mary Theodora Williams married John Joseph Davis.
Real Estate agent, Bushby & Co., listed the property for sale in February 1954 advertising the six-roomed residence and acreage with a delightful view suitable for subdivision.
Mary finally sold the Norwood Avenue Tea House to accountant Jeffrey Allison Bennell in December 1958, who transferred the land to the Roman Catholic Church on March 20, 1959.
The tearoom was demolished, the land was subdivided into residential blocks and named Kensington Gardens.
