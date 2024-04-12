You can help scientists track an endangered species through this program

A Tasmanian citizen science project is helping researchers track the population of the endangered Wedge- tailed eagle - and you can get involved.
The project from Nature Trackers called Where? Where? Wedgie! encourages Tasmanians to get out in the bush and spot the eagle, and record their sightings from their designated area of land, represented as a square on an interactive map.
Each square, or area of land to cover, is four kilometres by four kilometres.
Citizen science coordinator Clare Hawkins said she was "terribly excited" about people getting involved in the search.
"In this case, there's a really strong need conservation wise to know how the species is doing across Tasmania," Dr Hawkins said.
"People have really stepped up to the plate and been inspired to do it near to their homes, while others like going off on a grand adventure across the state."
She said the data they had gotten so far was "rigorous", but they needed more.
"The more [data] we have, the more high quality data we'll have for other species because we don't just look at eagles - we look at the other raptors too," Dr Hawkins said.
The most up to date data from two decades ago put Wedge-tailed eagle numbers in Tasmania at less than 1000 birds.
Dr Hawkins said based on their data since the project started in 2018, they were still unsure if numbers were going up or down.
"Until you've got lots of data, you can't be confident of that," Dr Hawkins said.
"It's still really early days ... wedgies [Wedge-tailed eagles] were listed partly because they were considered to be declining but also partly because it was thought that numbers were really low anyway.
"If that's the case, what we would actually like to see is an increase."
She said Wedge-tailed eagles had many threats and rodenticide - pesticides that kill rodents - were increasingly prevalent in wedgies and other raptors.
"The newer versions of rodenticides can knock one species off with a single dose, like a rat. It's pretty easy for something else to eat that, and the rodenticide still has power inside the body of the dead thing," Dr Hawkins said.
"Eagles aren't even rodent eaters, so it's got into the system and it's getting all the way up to eagles; it's a real worry and makes us worry about other things that are eating rodents."
Dr Hawkins said they had 40 volunteers in the Where? Where? Wedgie! project at this stage, and said they hoped to get around 100 squares filled on the map.
"Because a few people usually cancel, we've never actually been able to get data on 100 squares for two days each, so that's an aspiration," Dr Hawkins said.
Do you want to try and spot an eagle? Volunteers can book their plot of land online through Nature Trackers' website.
The campaign runs from May 10-12 and again from May 24 to 26.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.