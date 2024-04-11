'Deplorable': Graves vandalised at regional cemetery

Meander Valley Council has issued a strong notice to vandals who damaged graves at the Deloraine General Cemetery.
In a statement posted to social media, the council said a "small number" of graves had been damaged at the Emu Bay cemetery.
The council labelled the vandalism "disrespectful and deplorable', and vowed to track down those responsible.
"We are committed to ensuring the preservation of our cemeteries and individuals found damaging property will face appropriate consequences," the statement read.
"Our cemeteries deserve the utmost respect, and we are committed to ensuring they remain safe and undisturbed.
"To the families affected by this appalling act, we extend our heartfelt sympathies, recognising the pain this senseless vandalism has caused.
"We will be monitoring the situation and collaborating closely with local authorities to apprehend those responsible."
Mayor Wayne Johnston has been contacted for comment.
