Man dies following serious crash at St Marys

Tasmania police have confirmed a man is dead following a single vehicle crash at St Marys Thursday afternoon.
Police and emergency services were called to Esk Main Road shortly after 1.30pm after reports a vehicle had left the road, and crashed into a tree.
The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.
Police said a report will be prepared for the coroner.
They said their thoughts were with the man's family and loved ones at this difficult time.
