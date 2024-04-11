Du Cane releases 'Holy Water' celebrating renown band's sold out show

Du Cane brewing is now serving Holy Water - at least that's what the beer is called.
The collaboration from rockers Holy Holy is their newest brew on tap, in honour of the bands first sold out gig at the pub on Thursday night.
Holy Holy frontman Tim Carroll said it was the first time they'd had a beer named after the band.
"Will [Horan] who's the brewer here is a friend of mine and we play tennis together. We were at a festival together and got chatting, and he said we should do a beer for the show," Mr Carroll said.
"I was riffing on the band name Holy Holy and we came up with the idea of Holy Water, a Belgian blonde ale just for the show."
The sold out show is part of the band's first tour of their new album Cellophane, which sat at number two on the ARIA charts upon its release in October last year.
Mr Carroll has lived in Launceston the past 10 years, and said he looked forward to playing a hometown show.
"We come to Du Cane all the time with my family and we're doing a national tour so we thought while we're in Tassie, we'll play here," Mr Carroll said.
"I wasn't sure how it would go but it's sold out so that's always special."
Du Cane head brewer Will Horan said the new brew was quite fruity.
"Belgian beers are very much a yeast driven beer so quite a fruity character like banana or bubble gum; it's a dry and easy drinking beer," Mr Horan said.
He said the beer would stay on tap for as long as the stock lasted.
"I'd be quite happy to make it again, but it'll last a few weeks I imagine," he said.
Holy Holy isn't the first band to collaborate with Du Cane - Tassie favourites Luca Brasi also released their own beer with the pub last year in honour of the bar's first show.
Mr Horan said should the two ever tour together and play at Du Cane, he'd bring back both beers for the occasion.
"Or we'd make a new one that somehow combined everyone's tastes together," Mr Horan said.
