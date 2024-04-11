TSO heads Perth Primary-bound for concert-meets-music lesson

In an auditorium in Perth on Thursday, a contingent of musicians from the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra entertained a small but very special audience - the place was packed with a quite literally little crowd: kids.
The listeners, all students from Perth Primary, were treated to an education-infused, interactive concert from the state orchestra as part of a long-standing TSO school's program which hopes to inspire children with top-tier musicianship.
It was the first time the orchestra has visited the school south of Launceston - and the second northern primary school concert of its kind this year - making it a special occasion for students.
"This was an amazing opportunity," said Abbi Dean, Perth Primary's principal.
"We have music lessons and programs here already, but this is completely different; it shows them where they can get to if they keep going with instruments, or even just start.
"It's really important that all students are exposed to high levels of performance, whether that be sport or art."
Like much of the audience, grade four student Grace Tempest, who's in her first year of playing the flute, was inspired by the performance.
"I learnt that the band should play together, not individually, because that sounds really nice," she said.
The concert - called Words and Music - revolved around demonstrations on the difference between instruments like the viola, violin and cello; how music can portray emotions and colour without words; and on musical notes as their own language.
The program also had a heavy emphasis on Tasmanian made music, with every piece a home-grown composition.
"That's really important because it's our state orchestra and we should be playing our local heroes' music," said Kim Waldock, the TSO's director of artistic development.
"Really though the whole idea is that we reach as many Tasmanian children as we can with a live performance, quality music education touches on all domains of brain development."
"But it also sparks imagination."
