Airport braces for school holiday rush, with 5k people per day set to fly

Launceston Airport is bracing for a busy school holiday period, with more than 76,000 people - roughly 5000 per day expected to pass through the airport from April 13 to April 28.
This comes off the back of another record-setting month, with 135,490 passengers passing through the airport during March, and more than 1.4 million people travelling via Launceston during the 12 months prior.
Launceston Airport chief executive officer Shane O'Hare said the rising passenger numbers were good news for all involved, and were the result of hard work by airlines, airport staff and Tourism Tasmania.
Mr O'Hare attributed the growth in passenger numbers to an expansion of the airport's direct flight offerings - which have grown to encompass the entirety of South East Queensland - and campaigns by the tourism lobby.
He said although the airport had planned ahead of time, the travelling public still needed to be patient.
"The upcoming holiday period will be busy, but please be patient," Mr O'Hare said.
"We've flexed up operations to meet demand with more security, cleaners and customer service representatives onsite to get you on your way as quickly as possible.
"If you are heading to the airport over the coming two weeks allow plenty of time to check-in and clear security, so you can sit back with a coffee in hand and enjoy the world class views from our departures lounge."
