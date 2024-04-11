Tasmania Automotive Chamber of Commerce calls for electric vehicle strategy

The Tasmanian Automotive Chamber of Commerce (TACC) has called for a strategy for the rapidly-growing electric vehicle industry.
The body, which represents 400 automotive businesses across the state, released a comment on April 10 that tackled "one of the biggest challenges facing the industry".
State manager Bruce McIntosh said many Tasmanians had already made the switch to EVs.
"While it's great to see them charged with our clean, green hydro power, there are challenges that we need to address," he said.
"Many dealers and service centres must install fast chargers before they can either sell or service electric vehicles. However, in some cases the energy infrastructure isn't there to support that."
Mr McIntosh said some of these locations were being told that they'd need to pay $1 million to connect to the grid network that's required to install the chargers.
"While businesses understand there is a cost to upgrading infrastructure, in some cases it is prohibitive," he said.
"We would like to see greater consideration given to the needs of dealers and service centres when planning transmission infrastructure upgrades.
The state manager added that the state's network could be placed under increasing strain as demand for EVs continues to rise.
"Of course, more EVs will also add pressure to the grid and we need to ensure Tasmania's energy supply can keep up with demand," he said.
"We believe EVs will help Tasmania achieve its emission reduction targets, but we need a strategic plan in place that brings together dealers, service centres, the government, Hydro, Aurora and TasNetworks."
Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) CEO Michael Bailey said there was a clear need to ensure the transition was managed well.
"This is the direction many businesses need to take and we need to make sure they have the support to do it properly," he said.
"Having fit-for-purpose infrastructure isn't something that would be nice to have, it is an absolute must have.
"We need to make sure that there is a strategy in place so that we don't see Tasmanian businesses left behind or burdened with unreasonable costs."
