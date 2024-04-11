George Town want to prove themselves against NTFA footy reigning premier

George Town likely surprised a few in their NTFA premier opening round win against Deloraine.
On the face of it, they went into the clash as underdogs after losing to the Roos twice last season.
They also came second last with two wins which was three less than Deloraine.
Both teams had lost key players during the off-season but also gained State League experience, making it hard to tell how things would pan out.
This journalist had predicted they would lose by 30 points but they ended winning by 35.
New coach Dave Marshall called the 11.13 (79) to 6.8 (44) win at Deloraine a rewarding team effort.
Asked about his expectations going into the match, Marshall said: "The aim was to get respect back this year and the only way to do that is by applying pressure and proving ourselves to other teams that we do deserve to be where we are."
The Saints enjoyed singing their song.
"We had a long year last year so to start off the season this way, it gives everybody hope," Marshall said.
The Saints got great value from North Launceston development league recruit Alex Tubb who featured in their best with three goals.
"He just kept presenting, it's been a fair while since we've had a tall forward that presents time-after-time," Marshall said.
"That's what happens when you play at a higher level at an early age, you set the bar pretty high. So he was nervous but he did a good job."
Veteran Allan O'Sign also snagged three majors.
He's as good as a recruit given he only played three senior games in 2023 according to Play HQ.
"Since we've got a young side, we just needed some experience around the boys to direct them and help them out," Marshall.
"And he definitely provides that since he played at the highest level for such a long time so it's really good to have his presence on the ground."
George Town now have arguably the biggest test this Saturday, March 13, against reigning premiers Rocherlea.
The Tigers went down by two points to South Launceston last week but look just as strong in 2024.
What would Marshall like to see his group bring this weekend?
"(The) same thing, as long as we can apply pressure and get the respect at the end of the day and it's not a flogging," he said.
"We're definitely going out there out there to prove ourselves, put it that way."
It will be the Saints' first match at Blue Gum Park this season, a ground which boasts a pristine surface following recent upgrades. The game starts at 2pm on Saturday.
