'Seeing art is nourishing': Sawtooth ARI gearing up for 25th anniversary

It's Sawtooth ARI's 25th birthday - and you're invited to the party.
On April 26, the long-standing, independent art gallery will celebrate the occasion and, to ensure another 25 years of supporting local artists, have garnered the support of Creative Australia for matched funding up to $25,000.
The gallery space has been pivotal for many up-and-coming artists, including Katie Barron, who said it was an "incredible opportunity" to have a space like Sawtooth.
"You're really free to make the work that you want and feel confident it's going to be supported by Sawtooth, which is really important for a lot of artists," Ms Barron said.
"With Sawtooth, they've obviously been here a long time and have so many connections ... good things happen when you have shows at Sawtooth - you make connections and it furthers your career in new ways."
Sawtooth ARI chair Clementine Blackman said the space had come a long way from its beginnings in a small room above a sandwich shop.
"I think the fact that we've been going for so long shows the continuing community need for organisations like us, especially in regional areas," Ms Blackman said.
"We are one of the longest running artist run initiatives in Australia, and it's been a really important time to be able to reflect and look back at how we started and to see who was there, and look at how the landscape has changed and how it's the same."
"In our 25th year, we're looking at who's here now, whose careers have we impacted significantly as well as having a bit of a look back at some of the artists who got us to where we are now."
Sawtooth director Zara Sully said the anniversary showed that grassroot organisations like Sawtooth were important.
"I think seeing art is nourishing," Sully said.
"Experiencing art is really good for the soul in a way ... we really are relying on people to come here and experience [art] and then think about that and go home.
"We need the opportunity to do that."
For the 25th anniversary celebrations, Sawtooth has made a series of prints with 26 artists that will be available for purchase on the night, along with a night of guests speakers and entertainers planned.
Ms Blackman said it was free to come along.
"RSVP gets you in the draw for our lucky door prizes from a pool of over $500 worth of stuff from local beverages," Ms Blackman said.
"Show support for the arts and even if you don't want to buy something we want you here."
Sawtooth ARI's 25th anniversary celebrations start April 26 at 6pm, and reservations can be made online through humanitix.
