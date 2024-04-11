Launceston Grammar students give up their beds and get walking for homelessness

Year 12 students from Launceston Grammar will replace a good night's sleep for an 80-kilometre walk to raise awareness for homelessness.
Students will walk for the school's 61st annual Walkathon - starting in Deloraine and returning to their campus.
School captain Lavinia Freeland said students choose the charity they will walk for each year.
"We all come together as a cohort and vote for what we think will be the best charity,'' Lavinia said.
''This year, we have picked Strike it Out to raise funds and awareness for homelessness.
''The charity is a local organisation based in Launceston-we hope the money we raise will make a difference.''
All funds raised will help support the Mobile Sleep Pod Project that Strike It Out is working hard to get across the line. The relocatable pods will provide shelter to the homeless.
Lavinia said her mother also did the Walkathon as a student at Launceston Grammar.
''It's a bit of a legacy to carry that on,'' she said.
''I am nervous about walking that distance, but I am excited.''
Public Officer from Strike it Out Kristen Ritchie said it's amazing to have the support from so many students.
''The kids are amazing - they have a massive challenge ahead of them,'' Ms Ritchie said.
'But those facing homelessness have a challenge everyday - everyday they ask the question of 'where am I going to sleep'.
''We try and help as much as we can at Strike it Out, but we are limited - so having the students do this walk will help us accommodate people and that is so exciting, really.''
School principal Dale Bennett said he is ''extremely proud'' of the year 12 students who will endure the walk.
"Our student's courage and genuine desire to look beyond themselves is inspirational," says Mr Bennett.
"The Walkathon provides the perfect opportunity for our students to grow as individuals, and also as a steadfast community looking outward to the needs of others."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.