New government elected - but will Tasmania get stability?

As bizarre as it may sound, the instability in the new parliament may stem from within the major parties rather than the cross bench.
Ever since the chaotic end to the Bethune Coalition in the 1969-72 government, Tasmanians have been raised on a diet of turmoil instigated by hung parliaments and the cross bench.
It destroyed Labor's Accord with the Greens in 1989-92, the Liberal's informal deal with the Greens in 1996-98 and the rebellion sparked by rebel Liberals John Tucker and Lara Alexander last year.
The only exception was the coalition between Labor and Greens MPs in 2010-14 when Labor invited Greens MPs Nick McKim and Cassy O'Connor into Cabinet and it worked well.
Now the hotbed of discontent and instability resides within the major parties and if anything, the new cross bench looms as a stabilising force.
Who would have thought?
In the Liberal government the old enmity between the wets (moderates) and the dries (right wing) is resurfacing.
Up to five or six Liberal MHAs are the dries, or conservatives, featuring Eric Abetz, Guy Barnett and Michael Ferguson.
From my reading of them I would add to the faction the prospect of Jacquie Petrusma, Felix Ellis and Simon Behrakis.
They are potentially matched against those ideologically aligned with Premier Jeremy Rockliff who has shown himself to be a wet or a moderate, judging by his stand on the Voice to Parliament and gender issues.
And of course you have divisions within division; the old rivalry and tensions between Abetz and Barnett from their senate days.
On the Labor side, Labor leader-elect Dean Winter is from the right, and almost surrounded by colleagues from the left.
The left-wing faction dominates internal Labor politics and always has done.
They intervened to overthrow Bec White but that is no guarantee they will stick by Dean Winter.
In fact he could end up a seat-warmer until the left decides on a bankable leader who is capable of leading Labor back into government.
In Opposition the tensions within the Labor caucus will bubble below the surface, threatening to surface at any time.
In a coalition Labor government these tensions would fade away for the sake of a unified Labor minority government.
So I think Labor ought to do a deal with the Greens and put two in cabinet.
Vica Bayley, current Greens leader Rosalie Woodfruff and new Green Helen Burnett each have administrative experience.
As a conservationist Vica Bayley has learned to work with industry for years to achieve compromise.
Hard left Greens may not have liked it, but he got results.
Labor pledged no deals with the Greens, but that was Bec White, not Dean Winter.
The challenges facing Jeremy Rockliff are many of the menacing kind, and after more than 20 years in state politics including 10 in cabinet and the stress of being a Minister, upheaval within the government could force him to quit and go back to his farm on the North-West.
The dries in his new government would lament his passing, but quickly pick up the pieces and decide who from their ranks will replace Rockliff.
I would tip Ferguson, but oh my God, you can't rule out Eric.
You can never rule out Eric.
You can never afford to take your eyes off him either. He is a one-man wolf pack.
So on the Liberal side, it also may well be the unpalatable option to consider offering cabinet posts to the Jacqui Lambie Network if the agreement they have signed falls apart.
The Government could offer the speakership to either Independent David O'Byrne or Independent Kristie Johnston.
O'Byrne and Johnston are warriors, but the ample stature of the speaker's robes and the ample suite of offices for the speaker may well suit their agenda.
Especially if the role is accompanied by government concessions.
Now I know these scenarios are fanciful, but you never know what politicians are capable of when it comes to power and influence.
Only one MP can become premier, but many others can become fixers and powerful vassals of influence.
Read the JLN agreement with Rockliff.
Unless either major party can succeed with a coalition, I think we are headed for a period of instability stemming from the major parties.
The crossbench by definition will be committed to making the new parliament work.
They would note an electorate tired of politicking and starved of results.
So I think the two major party leaders would jump at the chance of leading a stable government with a coalition.
They should ask former premiers David Bartlett and Lara Giddings how their coalition panned out.
Yes, the electorate reacted with a Liberal majority government in 2014, but I think times have changed, and a new chamber with a crossbench of 11 MPs is ample proof of that.
If a coalition can't or won't happen then I can predict now that the new parliament will become unworkable and won't last two years.
