Feature Property | Home of classic beauty

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Crafted in 2004, "Albertine" is a home celebrated for its exceptional design both inside and out. Named after the exquisite variety of roses adorning its intricate gardens, this property radiates sophistication.
Impeccably maintained, the home features a versatile layout that caters to a variety of living arrangements. Open plan living spaces including a modern kitchen with breakfast bar, spacious living room with seamless connection to the outdoor entertaining areas. A separate formal dining room and sitting room/second living provide separation for special occasions.
Accommodating three bedrooms, two have built in robes and the master has access to the large bathroom, as well as direct access to the enclosed outdoor entertaining area.
An entertainers dream set on a private 748 sqm (approx.) block adorned with meticulously landscaped gardens, there's a captivating fountain, a pretty gazebo with an integrated bar, and automated watering system to keep the garden hydrated.
Additional features include a double garage with direct access, multiple heating options including a heat transfer system, plus a second toilet and shower alongside a European laundry. Located in the heart of Youngtown, conveniently close to shops and a 10-minute drive from the CBD.
Check out the e-magazine here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.