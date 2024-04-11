Times change as transformation planned for former Launceston TV building

Big changes are afoot for an old media hub in Launceston's south.
Childcare provider Discovery Early Learning Centres has lodged a development application with the City of Launceston council to convert 136 Hobart Road, Kings Meadows into a new childcare centre.
Originally developed as a commercial site the property was most recently television broadcaster WIN's northern base of operations, featuring offices and studio sets between 1993 and 2016.
Under the proposal the building will be given a large-scale overhaul to cater to 223 children and up to 30 staff, with the development expected to lead to an extra 500 vehicle movements each day along Hobart Road.
The main building will be expanded by 125 square metres - increasing its footprint by about 10 per cent - with separate rooms for babies, toddlers and a sleeping area.
Much of the outdoor area will be given over to play spaces, with climbing frames, an outdoor music area and an expanded car park also on the plans.
A tower at the rear of the building, which used to carry broadcast equipment, will be repurposed into play equipment and a sign for the business.
The former TV building is not the only commercial site of note slated for transformation, with plans to demolish the old James Nelson textile factory at Mowbray recently out for public input.
This project was put forward by Allan Virieux, and will replace the old industrial site with storage units.
Plans for the childcare centre at Kings Meadows are available at Town Hall for public viewing and comment until April 24, 2024.
