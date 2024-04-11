The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Times change as transformation planned for former Launceston TV building

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
April 12 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The former WIN building at Kings Meadows is set to be transformed into a childcare centre. Picture by Phillip Biggs
The former WIN building at Kings Meadows is set to be transformed into a childcare centre. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Big changes are afoot for an old media hub in Launceston's south.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.