Jacob Heatlie Johnston remanded in custody on charges including arson

A Branxholm man charged with several offences while on bail pleaded not guilty when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Jacob Heatlie Johnston, 21, was denied bail by magistrate Simon Brown after he was arrested in Derby on Friday after a warrant was issued when he failed to appear in court on April 5.
Johnston pleaded not guilty through defence lawyer Lucy Flanagan to a count of arson in relation to a $200,000 fire at Albert St Branxholm.
He was committed to appear for directions in the Supreme Court on June 11 2024.
He pleaded not guilty to assault and counts of burglary and stealing from the Scottsdale Golf Club and the Scottsdale Football Club.
Police allege Mr Johnston stole alcohol worth $2800 from the football club and a $3000 mountain bike from a home in Derby.
Ms Flanagan sought that several cases be adjourned indefinitely, including unlawfully setting fire to property and causing $2000 in damage to a home in Branxholm.
Johnston pleaded guilty to a count of possession of cannabis and to a count of failing to abide by the conditions of the Community Protection and Offender Reporting Act (CPORA) for failing to notify authorities of a change of address.
Mr Brown fined him $500.
In October last year, Johnston was sentenced to a two-year community correction order after pleading guilty to two counts of bestiality. His name was also placed on the CPORA for five years.
He was previously on bail from the Supreme Court in relation to two counts of strangulation.
Mr Brown remanded him in custody to reappear for a hearing on May 13 at 9.15 am.
Preliminary proceedings in relation to the arson charge will be held on June 11.
