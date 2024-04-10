Slow down: Tasman Highway speed limit changes approved following review

Speed limit changes for the Tasman Highway between St Helens and Scamander have been approved by the Commissioner for Transport.
A spokesperson for the Department of State Growth said the reduced speed limits would improve safety for road users, pedestrians and residents in the area, and would have minimal impact on travel time for road users.
"The crash history, the narrow and winding nature of sections of the road and the likelihood of pedestrians crossing the road to access the beach were key factors in the decision to lower the speed limits," they said.
The Commissioner approved the following changes:
The Department spokesperson said recent upgrades South of St Helens were expected to help reduce loss-of-control type crashes.
"However, a review found reducing the speed limit would improve overall safety, create a more consistent speed limit that reduces driver confusion and was consistent with broader plans to improve the driving experience for both locals and tourists," they said.
"The speed limits on these sections of road were reviewed in response to representations by Break O'Day Council.
"The new speed limits will come into effect once the speed limit signs have been updated, which will be between 15 April and 19 April 2024. 'New Speed Limit Ahead' signage will also be installed, warning drivers of the changes."
