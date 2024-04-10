The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Slow down: Tasman Highway speed limit changes approved following review

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated April 11 2024 - 9:36am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new speed limits will come into effect once the speed limit signs have been updated, which will be between 15 April and 19 April 2024. File picture
The new speed limits will come into effect once the speed limit signs have been updated, which will be between 15 April and 19 April 2024. File picture

Speed limit changes for the Tasman Highway between St Helens and Scamander have been approved by the Commissioner for Transport.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East with a focus on health and politics. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.