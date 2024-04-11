The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Arts
What's on

George Town's Alene Keiser's latest show 'imbues the canvas with emotion'

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
April 11 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alene Kieser at her new solo exhibition, 'Off The Wall', at the Windsor Community Precinct at Riverside. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Alene Kieser at her new solo exhibition, 'Off The Wall', at the Windsor Community Precinct at Riverside. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Alene Keiser, looking at her painting of a field streaked across with red horizontals, but also orange ones, and yellow, white, royal purple, and prussian blue, commented: "If you can't tell, I'm not afraid of colour."

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.