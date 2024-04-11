George Town's Alene Keiser's latest show 'imbues the canvas with emotion'

Alene Keiser, looking at her painting of a field streaked across with red horizontals, but also orange ones, and yellow, white, royal purple, and prussian blue, commented: "If you can't tell, I'm not afraid of colour."
The painting, Tulip Farm, is an extreme example of the George Town artist's work, which is on display at her latest exhibition, Off The Wall - an eclectic show of hue-brimming landscape scenes.
The Windsor Gallery show, which Keiser has collated from her past, ranges from oils depicting sunset playing on clouds to glowing hillside greenery and pastel beaches, which Keiser painted largely en plein air - or in the outdoors.
"For me, as an artist, that allows me to recreate my own reality in many ways," Keiser said of the works in Off The Wall.
"It's the sensations of grasping the images when you're there and putting them on canvas, imbuing them with the emotions of colour, which I love in my artworks."
The show is the latest in the Windsor's series of exhibitions curated by the West Tamar Arts Group.
Keiser has been a painter for more than 25 years, working in what she said was close to an impressionist style, the popular late 19th century artistic movement of visible brushstrokes led by figures like Claude Monet.
"I paint instinctively; I always think, if you don't have feeling, don't do it," she said.
Much of the feeling in her work comes from the colour she loves to put into each piece, she said, aligning it with the emotions she felt at the time, but also with "what feels right."
"In my mind, something might be much larger or it's much brighter than perhaps it was at the time of painting," Keiser said.
"But that's part of being an artist: it's colour, light, dark, which enables us to create something that we felt through something that we see."
Off The Wall is showing at the Windsor Gallery, Riverside, until May 3.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.