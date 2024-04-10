Players to watch: Which NTFA premier footballers are in for a big season?

Which NTFA premier footballers are in for a big 2024 season?
The Examiner asked the coaches for a few players and why they selected them.
Brett Mansell's players to watch: Josh Woolley, Jake Williams, Jack Dyer
Woolley: "He's one of the best players in the competition. He's done a power of work over summer and is as fit as I've ever seen him and he reckons he's probably as fit as what he was when he was playing in Queensland. He was a wingman and playing really good footy."
Williams: "A State League premiership player (Kingborough 2023). He's a ball magnet who is really a leader and will be a big in for us."
Dyer, who was the Redlegs' premiership captain in 2021, has returned from overseas.
"He's a massive in with the way he plays and his on-field leadership."
Oli Cook's players to watch: Dylan Farquhar, Tom Symes, Jayden Hinds, Casey Walker-Russell
Farquhar - "Had an outstanding year as a 19-year-old ruckman in 2023, almost forcing his way into the Devils team. We look forward to him taking the next step.
Symes - "Again a young developing tall who has put on 10 kilograms during the off-season. He has looked terrific over the off-season.
Hinds - "Has led from the front this pre-season, huge work ethic, brilliant attitude and an underrated talent. Walker-Russell returns after a year off with injury.
Nathan Lowe's players to watch: Josh Rickard, Johno Smart
North Launceston recruit Rickard, a forward/midfielder, was among the Roos' best in round one.
He played six senior matches for the Bombers in 2023 and won the Rodney Eade Medal as the D-League's best and fairest after playing just eight home-and-away games.
"He's a physical player with good speed and good knowledge of the game for such a young age," Lowe said.
The coach said former Longford player Smart would play deep forward and was coming off two Achilles operations in recent years.
Dave Marshall's players to watch: Coby Chugg, Arthur Schilling, Alex Tubb
Marshall said the North Launceston young trio of recruits would be ones to watch.
"Coby (currently suspended) is a tall player that can hopefully fill our ruck gap. The last couple of years we struggled in that area a bit.
"Arthur is a half forward-flank/on-baller and seems pretty good with his skills.
"Alex is a centre half-forward/full-forward. So a key position player with plenty of height and same thing, he's got good skills."
Jake Pearce's players to watch: Angus Jefferies, Alex Blackaby
Jefferies: "Has done a full pre-season (and has a) different role and his speed is his greatest asset."
Jefferies was among the Sharks' best in round one and kicked one major.
Blackaby - "Missing last year's grand final has given this bloke a hunger to come back and want to succeed, (he has a) different role and has really excelled."
Mitch Stagg's players to watch: Josh Gray, Casey Brown, Will Dakin
Gray: "Josh has set the standard across the pre-season and is demanding a greater role in our midfield."
Brown: "An explosive player on the inside or outside who has now been in our system for 12 months."
William Dakin: "William has an insatiable appetite to improve his professionalism. An emerging leader at the football club, who is ready to take the next step."
Josh Ponting's players to watch: Corey Anderson, Brayden Claridge, Dartaynan Bantick
Anderson: "I've been probably be bullish on him probably being one of the better wingman in the competition. He's a little bit underrated. But we really rate his stuff at the footy club."
Claridge: "He's coming back into the fold (from St Pats) ... will spend a bit more time in the midfield and forward, splitting that time."
Bantick: "He's got genuine speed and he's great in the air. His effort is second-to-none so I reckon he's going to make a few defenders a bit nervous this year."
Joel Hayes' players to watch: Rowan Monson, Brad Milne
Monson - "He played a full year pretty much last year as a 16-year-old so he's obviously got that extra 12 months experience. He's been training pretty well. He played down back last year but we'll probably try and use him through the middle if we can. He's not a bad size height-wise and he runs pretty well so we can use him through there and he's got pretty good skills."
Milne: "He's shown over the pre-season he's really keen to get into it. He's probably played mostly back line in his nearly 50 games. So even though he's only young, he's got a bit of experience there now. He'll probably play back but rolling through the middle as well."
Jack Maher's players to watch: Tom Graham, Tom Foon
Graham: "He might have a bit of a breakout year this year as a youngster. He got introduced to senior footy last year and then has gone to work this pre-season and been sensational.
"He's put a bit more size on so should be able to hold his own and he'll play through the mids and a bit of forward."
Foon: "He is another one who has played predominantly back throughout throughout his career, but he might start seeing some midfield minutes this year.
"He's probably in the top-10 kicks in the comp so if we can get him further up the ground and into some dangerous positions, I think he'll play a bit more of a different role for us this year."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.