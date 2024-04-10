Launceston contractor hits financial strife, appoints administrator

Mowbray construction contractor Maintain Building and Civil Pty Ltd has gone into voluntary administration with undisclosed debts, but is continuing to trade profitably, managers claimed.
Company owner Mark Daly declined to comment on the situation, but operations manager Aaron Turner confirmed in a written statement that the business was troubled with financial woes.
"Our business is experiencing difficulty with managing significant debt emanating from the COVID period. We are currently working through a process, and we are receiving expert advice as to how we best manage our current situation," the statement read.
"Our business is operational and continues to provide high-quality services to our valued customers and, as a result, we are able to retain all of our employees.
"Once through our debt management process, we will continue to be a profitable provider of high-quality civil construction services to our current and new customers.
"Our business will emerge from this situation stronger and more capable."
Melbourne insolvency firm RRI Advisory was appointed administrator late last month.
Administrator James Tucker declined to comment on the case when contacted.
It is understood most of the debt relates to obligations to the Australian Taxation Office dating back to the COVID period, when the company's fortunes were hit by interstate lockdowns.
It is believed that the firm lost several large Tasmanian opportunities as subcontractors to large prime contractors, after representatives of these larger contractors were unable to travel to the state during 2020-2021.
The firm was still trading this week, and it is understood it has sufficient cash on hand to continue operations.
However, it was unable to deal with large debts arising from COVID, and entered voluntary administration as a result.
The company's recent projects include work on stormwater drains around Launceston for TasWater, completing new driveways at a private residence and asphalting the parking area around the Anaconda shop in Cimitiere Street.
