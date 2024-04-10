New 'family friendly' tattoo studio hopes to destigmatise body art

Launceston's newest tattoo and body piercing studio is aiming to break down stigmas against body art, and hopes to help unite the Launceston tattoo community.
Co-owned by body piercer Kayla Glynn and tattoo artist Lucas Lockwood, the duo first met at The Tattoo Society.
After the shop was hit by an arson attack, the pair decided to go out on their own, and founded Celestial Body Art, which opened its doors last week.
Ms Glynn has been piercing for four years, while Mr Lockwood has 14 years of tattooing experience behind him.
Ms Glynn said they wanted to remove the negative connotations associated with tattooing and piercing.
"We want this to be a family friendly place," Ms Glynn said.
"A lot of places to their own discretion of course, have no kids in their studio which we understand; it can be crazy with kids running around.
"But if you think they'll sit down we have toys and TVs; we want it to be welcoming for everyone. Lucas and I have kids ourselves and we know how hard it can to try and find daycare for your kids."
She said the stigmas around tattoo studios was still prevalent, and struggled to get insurance for their shop.
"Getting insurance was horrible ... we were asked if we were associated with outlaw motorbike gangs, so we're trying to take away that taboo that's associated with tattooing and body piercing.
While it's just the pair for the moment, Ms Glynn said they had space to bring in more artists in the future.
"Eventually we'll look to expand, there's a lot of great artists all around Tassie and locally," Ms Glynn said.
"I'm hoping to eventually train up my teenage girls and make it a family thing."
Mr Lockwood said the new shop was well received by the tattoo community after their grand opening last weekend.
"I'm friends with a lot of the people around that are local tattoo artists," Mr Lockwood said.
"I try and get rid of the 2000's stigmas that tattooists can't get along - we all do the same job and have different styles, we should all be able to work together and learn from each other.
"I've spoken with a couple of local artists about coming in and doing guest spots if we do flash days ... I think it would be really good for the tattoo community to see that artists can get along and not have that stigma that we all hate each other."
Celestial Body Art can be found at 110 Elizabeth Street, Launceston.
