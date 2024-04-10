The Examiner
Dean Winter replaces Rebecca White as Labor leader after election defeat

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated April 10 2024 - 3:10pm, first published 3:05pm
New Labor leader Dean Winter with deputy leader Anita Dow, right, and members of his caucus on Wednesday. Picture supplied.
New Labor leader Dean Winter with deputy leader Anita Dow, right, and members of his caucus on Wednesday. Picture supplied.

Former Kingborough mayor and current Franklin MP Dean Winter was voted in on Wednesday as Labor leader, following the resignation of Rebecca White after last month's election.

BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

