Dean Winter replaces Rebecca White as Labor leader after election defeat

Former Kingborough mayor and current Franklin MP Dean Winter was voted in on Wednesday as Labor leader, following the resignation of Rebecca White after last month's election.
Mr Winter, who also confirmed that Braddon MHA Anita Dow had been voted in as deputy leader, said under his leadership Labor would focus on creating well-paid jobs in order to support families and the Tasmanian economy.
"Tasmanian Labor stands ready to work with this parliament to try to make Tasmania better, but also to hold the Liberals to account," he said.
"We understand that in the past 10 years, without Labor government, Tasmania has struggled.
"With this new minority parliament and minority situation, we've already seen 5000 jobs lost."
Mr Winter said his key priority would be creating "safe, secure and well-paid" Tasmanian jobs.
"The cost of living crisis is not just about bills going up, it's also about Tasmanians' wages not going up.
"We need to see better wage growth, more jobs, secure jobs and safe jobs in this state."
Mr Winter suggested that Labor would not support certain Jacquie Lambie Network members that have expressed concern over the environmental impact of industries such as forestry and aquaculture.
"We understand having listened to their press conference that they have misgivings around some of our industries, and I want to make sure that every Tasmanian working in aquaculture and forestry knows that Tasmanian Labor supports them.
"We want to make sure that the instability that Jeremy Rockliff has delivered with this election result doesn't impact them, doesn't impact the certainty that Tasmanians have when they go to work."
Mr Winter was elected unopposed by his Labor parliamentary colleagues.
Mr Winter's appointment drew support from some unions.
Communications, Electrical and Plumbing Union state secretary Michael Anderson said Tasmanian workers needed a return to "old school Labor Party values".
"The last few years of Labor fighting internally has been disastrous and working people have paid the price. We're really hopeful that this is the turning point for the ALP," Mr Anderson said.
But Mr Winter's election is likely to be a disappointment to some of the left-leaning unions that act as powerbrokers in the party's backroom.
But Robbie Moore, state secretary of the Health and Community Services Union - which previously opposed Mr Winter's preselection in Franklin in 2021 - said he wanted to convey a positive message to the party.
He said that, while there were other candidates that could have contested the leadership, Mr Winter's ascension to the leadership was "welcome".
He said Labor should analyse the election result and learn from it, and "look for how Labor can make themselves an alternative government into the future".
