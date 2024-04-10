Rocherlea man's not guilty plea to charge of ill-treating a child

A Rocherlea man will face a jury trial in the Supreme Court in Launceston after pleading not guilty to a charge of ill-treating a child.
Rikki James Williams, 34, appearing via video from Risdon Prison pleaded not guilty through defence lawyer Fran McCracken.
He also pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault and resisting a police officer and had the charges adjourned to the Supreme Court on June 3 2024.
Ms McCracken told magistrate Simon Brown that she needed more time to take instructions from Mr Williams on other charges including breach of bail, motor vehicle stealing, burglary and stealing, behave in a violent manner and firearms charges.
Mr Brown adjourned the charges until May 1 at 9.15am and remanded Mr Williams in custody to appear via video.
