Accused man offers no plea to Main Street, St Marys murder charge

A 57-year old man did not plead to a charge of murder when he appeared by video in the Launceston Magistrate's court.
Paul John McNally was charged with the murder of Malcolm Trevor Vincent at St Marys on March 26 2024.
Police allege Mr Vincent was murdered in a fight in Main Street, St Marys about 6.30pm.
Hobart barrister Todd Kovacic asked magistrate Simon Brown for an adjournment until May 16.
"Not all material has been provided," he said.
Mr Brown remanded Mr McNally in custody to appear for plea on May 16 at 9.15am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.