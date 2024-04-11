Cat shelter 'desperate' for volunteers to care for hundreds of felines

A short-staffed cat shelter in Tasmania's North has turned to its community to lend a hand.
Just Cats Tasmania put out a post on social media this week which asked residents to volunteer at its Mowbray and Longford facilities.
The business is after as many as 20 new sign-ups following the departure of several workers.
Company director Rachel Beech said the shortage was the result of some poor timing.
"We've had a whole bunch of volunteers find jobs, which is fantastic but not great for us," she said.
"And while we're running at capacity, we're a little bit more desperate to get people in because it takes us so long to get through everything."
The exodus coincided with an influx of new kittens at the shelter, which Ms Beech said was due to the unusually warm autumn weather.
She said the high temperature had kept cats in heat, extending the breeding season and inundating shelters.
"We know that there's going to be a fourth season for kittens because we've got cats that are in heat at the moment," Ms Beech said.
"Whereas normally around this time of year, we'd just be dealing with Christmas kittens rather than brand new ones."
Around 250 felines are currently housed through Just Cats Tasmania, with about 110 kittens in foster care and the rest at its two shelters.
Ms Beech said the number of cats that were adopted in a given week was "about even" with the new intakes.
"They unfortunately come in as quickly as they leave," she said.
To combat the rising demand, the shelter is offering free on-site training to volunteers aged 16 and up.
While no experience is required, Ms Beech said participants need to pick up knowledge fairly quickly.
"It's really rewarding because they get to see the cats from when they arrive to when they go up for adoption," she said.
"The cats need a lot of enrichment so we want people to be able to spend some time with them."
Induction sessions are set to run on weekdays at 3pm. To apply, contact volunteer@justcats.org.au or call 6388 9202.
