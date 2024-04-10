Young Tasmanians concerned about their housing future, survey says

Tasmanian teens have listed housing and homelessness as a top concern, according to the 2023 results of the Mission Australia Youth Survey.
Young Tasmanians aged 15 to 19-years-old once again have the opportunity to voice their concerns on what they believe is impacting the country and highlight their own personal challenges, as the 2024 survey is now open.
In 2023, more than 800 young Tasmanians completed the study, naming the environment, the economy, financial matters and housing and homelessness as the issues they believed were most important in Australia.
Tasmania was the only state or territory that listed housing and homelessness as a top three issue of concern for young people.
Mission Australia state director Mychelle Curran said the focus on housing and homelessness reflected the increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness in the state, many of whom are young people.
Readers have previously told The Examiner that rentals have become overpriced, there was a lack of affordable stock, and there needed to be a cap on the number of short-term accommodations in Launceston.
Ms Curran said the survey responses show that young Tasmanians are feeling the impact of high housing costs and cost-of-living pressures.
"We need governments to invest in targeted homelessness prevention to ensure young people and their families have secure and stable accommodation, this includes funding for social and affordable housing," Ms Curran said.
"We also need governments to invest in housing that meets the specific needs of young people."
The Tasmanian Liberals announced a policy to introduce a 5 per cent levy on short-stay accommodation, which will be used to remove stamp duty for first-home buyers.
Ms Curran said the results of the survey would be published in November, and would be shared with government and non-government organisations, schools and the public.
Additional focus areas for the 2024 are social media use, loneliness and opinions relating to alcohol and drugs.
The Youth Survey is open from April to August and takes 20 minutes to complete, and can be done though Mission Australia's website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.