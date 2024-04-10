The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our Future

Young Tasmanians concerned about their housing future, survey says

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
April 11 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverbend Park was the centre of the Strike 4 Climate which had a strong turnout of local school students in 2021. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Riverbend Park was the centre of the Strike 4 Climate which had a strong turnout of local school students in 2021. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Tasmanian teens have listed housing and homelessness as a top concern, according to the 2023 results of the Mission Australia Youth Survey.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East with a focus on health and politics. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.