'Keeping the gift alive': What's in store for Frederick Street kindergarten

It will be several months before the Frederick Street kindergarten re-opens its doors to the public, and its new tenants are champing at the bit with excitement.
The City of Launceston council picked the Launceston History Centre (LHC) as their preferred occupants for the heritage-listed building at 56 Frederick Street, and president John Dent said it was a fitting location.
"We have been looking at a number of properties," Mr Dent said.
"Some of them were modern, and we weren't really keen on getting into something like that.
"To find a historic building that goes back to 1836 and has such a historic connection to and was contributed by the people of Launceston, it's great."
LHC comprises the Launceston Historical Society, the Launceston branch of the Tasmanian Family History Society and the Friends of the Launceston Mechanics' Institute.
The organisation had searched for a permanent home for years, with more than 20,000 records and other historical materials scattered at more than 10 locations across Launceston.
Mr Dent said having these stored centrally opened up new possibilities, not just for society members but .
"One thing we're looking at is family history tourism," he said.
"We can bring people to the city and show them around with a personalized tour of where their ancestors actually lived and worked."
The council-run expressions of interest process attracted considerable attention, with organisations including the St Andrews Caledonian Pipe Band and ROOKE entering bids.
Mr Dent said LHC was open to working with those that missed out, particularly the pipe band which was currently homeless.
"I've asked them a few questions about what space they need - part of this space we'll be using for the Family History Society library," he said.
"The other part of the main hall we would like to have as a meeting area so that we can actually use it and hire it out to other people that might need a space, especially at nights and weekends.
"It's difficult finding a place in Launceston that you can actually meet - we've had difficulty doing that."
Mr Dent said it would be some time before the organisation moved in to its new home, as although it was in reasonable shape, the 188-year-old building was due a makeover.
The extent and funding of the work are part of ongoing discussions between the council and LHC, however a council report said their contribution could be up to $1 million.
Mr Dent said LHC were planning some further renovations of their own, pending council and Heritage Tasmania approval.
The infant school was opened in 1836 and gifted to the people of Launceston in 1885.
It remained in council hands since, and the LHC president said the organisation would keep the building's rich history in mind and ensure the building remained opened to the public.
"It's keeping the gift alive," Mr Dent said.
"It's keeping the people of Launceston having some ownership and some accessibility to it, so that they can actually appreciate what a terrific building it is."
