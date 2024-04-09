Stern warning to would-be thieves after Launceston man, teenager charged

Police have charged a youth and a 22-year-old man with a wide range of offences after separate incidents in Launceston.
The 22-year-old, from Ravenswood, is due to face court on Wednesday, April 10 after a series of alleged vehicle thefts and dangerous driving offences committed throughout the Launceston area since the start of April.
He was spotted by off-duty police officers in Launceston on Tuesday morning, and arrested a short time later.
Police charged the man with a raft of offences related to the alleged thefts and driving matters, and he also faces drug charges, and alleged violence against police and public officers.
The youth, a 17-year-old from Invermay, is said by police to have committed a series of burglaries at newsagents in Invermay and Kings Meadows.
Police said they found stolen cigarettes and cash during a search for the teenager, and will allege a stolen car was used in the burglaries.
Detective Acting Inspector Rob King urged anybody with information to contact police, and issued a stern warning to would-be thieves.
"Police remain committed to targeting people who commit crimes in our community, especially those who are repeat offenders," he said.
Information can be provided to police by phoning 131 444, or by making an anonymous tip through Crimestoppers Tasmania.
Crimestoppers can be contacted on 1800 333 000 or at crimestopperstas.com.au.
