Man charged over Launceston General Hospital Emergency Department assault

Police have charged a 36-year-old Deviot man over an incident at Launceston General Hospital (LGH) in which two people sustained minor injuries.
A police spokesperson said the man was charged with one count of assaulting a police officer and two counts of assaulting a public officer.
He appeared on Tuesday evening April 9 in an out of hours court session in Launceston.
Chief Executive Hospitals North, Fiona Lieutier has confirmed an incident occurred in the Launceston General Hospital Emergency Department (ED) on Monday night, April 8.
A nurse, an ED support officer and a patient were involved.
The LGH staff were treated for minor injuries and are being provided with ongoing support.
The patient has been discharged from the LGH, and Tasmania Police are investigating the incident.
An ED patient who asked to be anonymous told The Examiner that two hospital staff members were stabbed in the incident.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.