The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Rupertswood Farm puts iconic crop maze on indefinite hiatus after 11 years

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
April 10 2024 - 12:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rupertswood Farm co-owner Anna Clark at the crop maze in 2023. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Rupertswood Farm co-owner Anna Clark at the crop maze in 2023. Picture by Phillip Biggs

After 11 long years of operation in Tasmania's North, the Rupertswood Farm Crop Maze is going on an indefinite hiatus.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist / Videographer

Council and regional development reporter at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au for enquiries or send me a message on social media.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.