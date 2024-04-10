Rupertswood Farm puts iconic crop maze on indefinite hiatus after 11 years

After 11 long years of operation in Tasmania's North, the Rupertswood Farm Crop Maze is going on an indefinite hiatus.
The Hagley property made headlines back in 2014 when its owners cut the outline of a Tasmanian Tiger into one of their fields.
The coming years would feature cyclist Richie Porte, a Merino sheep and a Tasmanian wedge-tailed eagle, all of which doubled as mazes.
While it's perhaps the most ambitious design yet, this year's leafy seadragon will mark the end of an era when it closes this weekend.
After more than a decade of fluctuating attendance, Rupertswood Farm co-owner Anna Clark said it was time to step away from the project.
"I'd like to keep it going but for now, we definitely won't do it next year," she said.
"It is a lot of work and the figures are down quite a bit."
Mrs Clark estimated that around 4000 to 5000 people visited the maze this year, about one third of 2023's attendance.
"With all these festivals pulling out, I think I was quite aware going into it that we weren't getting the ticket sales as well," she said.
"If I had not been so vested in the whole thing and put so much time into it, I would've said, 'it's just too hard, let's stop now'."
The maze is now encroaching on its final weekend, with a few tickets still available on Saturday and Sunday.
Mrs Clark said while it would be nice to keep Rupertswood open further into the school holidays, the pressue posed an additional challenge.
"It's sort of an all-consuming thing. Once we've got the maze open, it's all I think about," she said.
"I think I just need a mental break from it all and some time with the kids."
There's no plans in place for the crop maze's return at this stage. Mrs Clark said her family needed "at least 12 months" off before they would start work again.
