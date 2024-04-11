'Encouraging good development': Heritage list review identifies new inclusions

More properties are set to fall under heritage protection, and the City of Launceston council says the move is about "encouraging good development" rather than stopping progress.
About 1100 properties have been identified by the City of Launceston council as being eligible for inclusion on its local heritage register after a review began in 2023.
This is separate to the statewide Tasmanian Heritage Register, but each list seeks the same outcome - maintaining Tasmania's unique character.
Council Place and Heritage Officer Jessica Horton said preserving the city's built heritage was important to maintaining the community's sense of place.
She said the council was seeking to bring its heritage management up to the standard of similar cities on the mainland.
"The process is in no way about stopping new development - it's about encouraging good development sympathetic to the character and identity of our city," Ms Horton said.
"The removal of a community's key surroundings can disrupt their perception of where they live.
"There's a reason why people want to live in Launceston which is renowned for its beautiful buildings, houses, and parks, and this reason can easily disappear without heritage protection."
Norwood residents Harvey and Suzanne Cuthill, whose home had been identified for potential inclusion on the heritage register, said the expansion of heritage protections was "a great thing for our city".
"We're quite concerned that the built heritage of Launceston is diminishing," Mr Cuthill said.
"It's important that we consider that it's not just the buildings and houses, but the context in which they lie."
Mayor Matthew Garwood said there were a range of reasons a property could be included on the local heritage register, and the council was working with property owners who might be impacted.
"Local heritage is more than just old buildings. Heritage can be an item, building, precinct, landscape, tree or archaeological site which has significance to a local government area and its community," he said.
"It's pretty cool that as Australia's third oldest major city, Launceston holds some of our nation's oldest built heritage, archaeology, streetscapes and historic trees.
"Heritage listing plays an important role in ensuring we retain our city's character and community's sense of place."
