Master Builders Australia forecasts show we need more builders in Tasmania

Master Builders Tasmania CEO David Clerk says forecasts released on Tuesday show Tasmania needs more builders.
Mr Clerk said the Master Builders Australia report said, "There is massive demand in Tasmania for commercial, civil and residential construction.
According to the forecasts, the rise in rental market pressures has several causes.
New home building on the higher-density side of the market has been depressed since before the COVID-19 pandemic, while landlords have increased rents in response to higher mortgage interest costs.
The uptick of post-pandemic inward migration to Australia has increased demand for rental accommodation when the flow of new supply to the market is low.
Mr Clerk said the Tasmanian and Australian governments have policies to boost the number of new homes built in Tasmania.
Under the Australian government's National Housing Accord, Tasmania could be expected to build over 25,000 new homes over five years.
"Without a more extensive workforce, we will fall short of this target.
"Tasmania could be up to 10,000 dwellings short of this target over the next five years," Mr Clerk said.
The forecasts predict that total construction activity will likely grow by 1.1 per cent during 2023-24 before staging a powerful uplift of around 11.8 per cent in 2024-25.
Additionally, construction activity is likely to enter a modest downturn, with the volume of work in the state projected to fall back to $4.25 billion at the end of the forecast horizon in 2028-29.
The forecast 20 per cent drop in new dwelling starts in Tasmania next financial year is the result of higher interest rates and workforce shortages.
"We can't do anything about interest rates, but we can do a lot to ensure we have a strong, capable, well-trained workforce to do the job.
"That's why the High Vis Army initiative is so important," Mr Clerk said.
"This is a joint initiative of the building and construction sector and the government, aiming to boost the number of people in the industry.
"It's vital to increase the building and construction workforce from 25,000 workers currently to around 40,000 so Tasmania can build the houses we need as well as the roads, commercial facilities and houses that we also need," he said.
