Stillwater owner Bianca Welsh thought she was 'immune' to mental illness

Bianca Welsh thought she was "immune" to mental illness. Then, she had a personal experience with loss.
The mental health first aid instructor and co-owner of Stillwater - who has a Bachelor in Behavioural Science - was a self-described "psychology nerd", but the loss of a child showed her that even she wasn't immune.
Now, she's using her lived experience to encourage and help others in similar situations.
In January 2022, Bianca and her husband experienced the loss of their baby at 37 weeks gestation.
"He was preterm and I had to go through a process called 'termination for medical reasons', which was a really awful procedure," she said.
All her prior knowledge went out the window. She was paralysed.
"I was almost viewing it from a perspective of observing myself, almost knowing what to do, but not knowing what to do," she said.
"All I could do was just sit and stare at a wall cry."
Losing their child so far in gestation was like the "taboo of the taboo" - and to no one's surprise, Bianca ended up with PTSD.
"Trying to navigate grief and loss and trauma was awful in its first instance, but it was probably made even harder by the Western expectation that we don't talk about it, that it's a really vulnerable subject," she said.
"We have a culture where we want to make people feel better, we don't want to make people feel worse.
"The majority of people just have no idea what to say or do."
And nearly as traumatic as the loss itself was the "secondary loss" in the aftermath, Bianca said, the grief of what could have been, the experiences that will never happen, like first steps or first days at school.
"The difficulty for us with baby loss is that we can't talk about what they were like as a person," she said.
"All of our [grief was for] an ideal and what we hoped for in the future - the secondary loss that people experience, a lot of people don't understand unless they've been through it."
As many have experienced, grief and trauma have a ripple effect.
Being there for someone who might be going through their own journey of grief can be a difficult time, but also a saving grace.
While trying to manage what she was going through, Bianca said she relied heavily on the support of friends during that time.
"I had to pull on my resources, I had to have people in my network remind me of what I should do to try and heal and go on that journey of healing.
Bianca said friends offered to help in tangible ways, such as making phone calls or cancelling appointments, rather than just listening and talking about the problem.
"No one can fix it, no one can make you feel better. But those practical supports can help you cope and get through the day - and then hopefully, the next day will be a little bit less hard to get through," Bianca said.
"That's all that matters...to just try to put yourself in that person's shoes just for a moment and think 'what would I need in that moment?'"
Though only two years have passed since the loss of Bianca's baby, she has drawn on this experience to help and inform others.
She has strived to be so open about her own to make someone's journey of loss just a fraction easier.
"I think it's really important the more stories we share, the more vulnerability we share, and what works for that individual because everyone will grieve differently," Bianca said.
"The most important thing is that two things can be true at once: you can experience sadness and physical and emotional pain and still be happy."
Bianca will be guest speaking at a 'Living with Loss' seminar from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 20 at the Gnomon Pavillion-Wharf Precinct, Ulverstone.
The seminar is hosted by New Mornings and tickets are available through eventbrite.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.