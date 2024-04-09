Police sergeant facing court over alleged indecent act while off-duty

A Tasmania Police sergeant has been stood down over an alleged assault with indecent intent.
The 52-year-old man, who was serving in the Northern District but not on duty at the time, is alleged to have committed the offence in Launceston in July 2023.
On April 9, 2024 a police media statement said he had been charged with one count of assault with indecent intent.
This can carry a maximum penalty of two years' imprisonment under the Police Offences Act 1935.
He is due to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court on May 20, 2024.
A Tasmania Police spokesperson said it was "not appropriate" to make further comment while the matter was before the court.
