Newstead College and Chinese school combined forces with virtual boot-camp

Technology bridged the gap between Newstead College and its sister school in China on Monday, April 8.
A group of Newstead College students participated in a virtual boot-camp with Jian'ou Middle School in Fujian.
Delivered by Project Global Citizen and funded by Government Education and Training International (GETI) Tasmania - the virtual boot-camp featured a team challenge for students to learn and apply cultural competency skills.
GETI spokesperson Ivy Zhou said the virtual experience went for three hours.
"Students from Tasmania and Fujian had the opportunity for thought-provoking discussions, problem-solving activities, cultivating intercultural communication skills and global citizenship," said Ms Zhou.
''Students were challenged to unpack the same frameworks for cultural understanding that Project Global Citizen delivers to corporates such as Qantas, Nike and Boeing for cross-cultural business and relational skills.
"We see these students as the upcoming leaders of a global era.''
Year 12 student Marcus Kelly said learning about Chinese culture and how to respect it was well worth it.
''We talked about cultural awareness and how we, as Australian students, can respect Chinese culture,'' Marcus said.
Year 12 student Manahil Faisal said, ''Everyone was curious and kind - I was really pleased to be a part of it."
''We got to hear other perspectives - we discussed acceptance of other cultures and understood what might be common sense to us might not be common sense to them.''
