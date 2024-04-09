Branxholm man Jacob Heatlie Johnston remanded in custody for arson charges

A Branxholm man was remanded in custody after appearing in the Launceston Magistrates Court on a charge of arson.
Jacob Heatlie Johnston, 21, faced a litany of serious charges on April 4, 2024. These included two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of trespass, a count of unlawfully setting fire to property, stealing, destroying property, and breach of a restraint order.
Last week, a magistrate issued a warrant for the arrest of Mr Johnston after he failed to appear in court for a hearing on several counts of assault.
He has been remanded in custody to reappear by video on April 10 at 9.15am.
Last year, Johnston was sentenced in the Supreme Court in Launceston to a two-year community correction order after pleading guilty to two counts of bestiality in June 2022.
He was also fined $2000 after pleading guilty to driving charges late last year.
