Industry slugged hundreds of thousands to install EV charger grid works

Tasmania's biggest car dealers have warned that the state risks falling behind in the transition to electric vehicles if the government does not take steps to incentivise rollout of a fast-charging network across the island.
Tasmanian Automotive Chamber of Commerce state manager Bruce McIntosh said that with the number of electric vehicles being driven around the state increasing from about 4000 to as many as 30,000 by 2030, the state needs hundreds of fast charging stations.
But current rules mean that those businesses seeking to install fast chargers in many cases must pay prohibitive costs to grid operator TasNetworks to fund the needed infrastructure upgrades needed.
Mr McIntosh said private companies were being asked to pay for hundreds of thousands of dollars for new substations and other infrastructure allowing operation of fast chargers, which can draw up to 100 kilowatts of power each.
"Some dealers and service centres are being told they will need to pay up to $1 million each to get the grid connection they need to install the required chargers," he said.
He said these charges were "prohibitive" in many cases.
"We would like to see greater consideration given to the needs of dealers and service centres when planning transmission infrastructure upgrades."
Jackson Motor Company owner Errol Stewart said Tasmania needed to develop a network of fast chargers if it was serious about transitioning to electric vehicles.
He said the problem is that TasNetworks lacks the infrastructure at most sites to cope with high-voltage chargers.
"There wouldn't be anybody anywhere on the island that's got a site, including me, that's got enough juice coming in off the poles into their operation to put a number of charging stations in - that's the fundamental issue.
"There's physically not enough power coming in to put chargers over 100 kilowatts," he said.
He said he investigated installing 100 kilowatt chargers at some of his sites in Hobart and Launceston, but neither site had sufficient grid capacity to allow it.
To upgrade that capacity, TasNetworks would need to install new substations, but the grid operator says it is not willing to pay the estimated $600,000 cost.
Mr Stewart, who also owns Launceston's Silo hotel, said he investigated the possibility of installing up to 20 chargers there.
"We wanted to put them out in the carpark where somebody could charge them in 15 minutes," he said.
"But to do that we need another substation that might cost two or three or four hundred grand."
That didn't include the estimated $1 million cost of buying the chargers and putting in a new switchboard on the hotel property.
He said he wasn't criticising TasNetworks - "It's just the rule of the land at the moment."
But he agrees that the additional costs are leading to slower development of the charging network, which will slow the state's transition to EVs.
"Unless the government come along and say 'we will provide enough power requirement to your facility to encourage you to put on fast-charging stations in your operation', it's not going to happen."
TasNetworks and the state government have been contacted for comment.
