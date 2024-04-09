Youngtown man to appear for trial on cruelty charge

A Youngtown man who has pleaded not guilty to drowning a black cat was committed to the Supreme Court in Launceston for trial.
Kenneth John Silver, 80, appeared without a lawyer in the Launceston Magistrates court on a charge of aggravated cruelty to an animal on 4-5 May 2023.
The Department of Public Prosecutions allege Mr Silver trapped the black cat in a possum trap and then drowned it while it was in the trap in a tank full of water.
The DPP alleges that at the time of doing so Mr Silver knew or was reckless as to whether or not the acts were reasonably likely to result in the death, deformity or serious disablement of the animal.
A charge of unlawfully and maliciously kill an animal the property of another person was adjourned indefinitely.
Prosecutor Max Wu told magistrate Simon Brown that the charge was indictable and that the maximum penalty was a sentence of five years jail.
Mr Brown suggested to Mr Silver that frankly it might be wise to seek legal advice.
Mr Silver said he had visited six different law firms.
"All have been a waste of time, its a silly issue and nobody has asked me why it occurred," he said.
"It's a waste of taxpayers money...."
Mr Brown cut him short saying he was not there to listen to speeches.
Mr Silver was committed to appear for directions at the Supreme Court on June 3 at 10.45am.
