Better access to dental care will give Tasmanians something to smile about

And let's be honest, going to the dentist at times, isn't a lot of fun. Many people still fear a trip to the chair, unsure of what the dentist's pick may uncover, and how much it will hurt - both the patient and their hip pocket. The specter of pulling teeth as preventative dental lingers over the profession from a very real history, which gives short shrift to modern dental practices. The irony is, the more we delay oral healthcare, the more likely we are to end up with drastic measures like tooth extraction.