Tasmania forges ahead, harnessing the sun's natural energy

It's a common misconception that solar panels only work when the sun is out and the weather is hot. Picture Shutterstock

Brought to you by Emmanuel Davis.

As a leading renewable energy state, it is no surprise that Tasmania is embracing solar power as a natural energy source. Despite its cooler climate and propensity for variable weather, Tasmanians are harnessing the power of the sun to great degrees.



With a nuanced understanding of the Apple Isle's chillier conditions, the optimal solar panels system for Tasmania needs to be designed specifically for the local weather and climate, so as to focus on generating massive amounts of solar electricity from the region's unique conditions.

The number of homes and businesses using solar power in Tasmania has risen to almost 50,000 in the past 12 months, with families saving thousands of dollars each year on electricity. So, don't disregard solar power because temperatures are low or the weather is overcast.

It's a common misconception that solar panels only work when the sun is out and the weather is hot. The photovoltaic cell technology that converts sunlight into electricity comes in a range of capture and conversion efficiencies, and temperature resistances.



This means there's a solar panel option suited to work in any and all regions, with high efficiency solar panels being the best suited to high cloud coverage areas like Tasmania.

Ironically, solar panels tend to operate more efficiently at cooler temperatures. When the climate is hot, most panels can overheat, decreasing efficiency and lifespan. Tasmania's cooler temperatures are beneficial to solar panel performance, creating optimal operating conditions and enhancing longevity and overall performance.

When it comes to solar panel design, Tasmania now has very viable options. There are panels that take into account the local wind patterns and maritime environment. To ensure panels remain secure and operational in the wild and beautiful elements of Tasmania, robust mounting and framing systems have been designed. To resist the salty sea air, particularly in coastal locations, there are panels made to be corrosion-resistant.

So what's the downside? Tasmania does have less sunlight and more cloud coverage than the mainland, which means that whatever solar system is used, it needs to account for that. However, there are new panel technologies that are designed for that, with conversion rates available to the household markets that even allow for effective power generation in arctic conditions.

There is no end to the potential for solar power solutions in Tasmania, with the state's first solar farm approved in December last year. The development in the Northern Midlands is likely to be the first of many large-scale solar projects for a state that has embraced systems with the local environment in mind.



The possibilities are endless with solar farms equipped with panels that have dual-axis tracking systems, allowing them to adjust their orientation throughout the day and seasons to capture the maximum amount of sunlight.



Such technologies, combined with a deep understanding of Tasmania's climate and environmental conditions, can significantly boost the efficiency and output of solar energy installations across the state.

Harnessing the sun's natural energy is proving to be a promising pathway to sustainable living in Tasmania. With a nuanced approach, respect and understanding of the unique Tasmanian landscape, optimal solar panels are being meticulously designed and selected for the local weather and climate.

