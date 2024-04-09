Finalists find their voices at the 2024 Youth of the Year final

Public speaking isn't for everyone, but three young Tasmanian women recently gave it a red-hot go at the Lions Youth of the Year final.
Winner Grace Gregson and finalists Gabriella Smith and Nikki Howard each represented their region at the 2024 District and State Final of the Lions Youth of the Year held on Sunday, 7.
Starting in 1966, northern coordinator Philip Crowden said the event is one of the Lions' most important projects.
Mr Crowden said that the project aims to allow young people to demonstrate their leadership and public speaking skills in a non-threatening contest.
''We invest in young people - it gives young people a platform to show how good they can be.
''We get to see one of the most positive impressions of the next generation.''
Finalists presented a two-minute impromptu speech on a question selected by judges, followed by a five-minute speech on a topic of their choice.
St Patrick's College student Gabriella Smith said her topic of choice was about the power of storytelling.
''I'm quite aware of the division we have in society - I am passionate about breaking down those barriers through storytelling.'' Gabriella said.
Hobart College winner Grace Gregson said, ''I wrote my speech on the concept of belonging and what it means in my context as someone who grew up overseas,'' Grace said.
"My topic started out as a school assignment about understanding how our belonging differs from First Nations communities across the world. I realised I was passionate about this when I started to write the assignment."
Don College student Nikki Howard said her topic of choice was about women in STEM.
''I would like to pursue a career in radiation physics - for me, I have never had anyone in my family go to university,'' Nikki said.
''I come from a low socioeconomic background.
''My eyes opened to this topic at the National Youth Science Forum I attended in January.
''I spoke about it in relation to my geographic background and the discouragement against attending university, as Devonport is the only major hub in Tasmanian without one.''
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.