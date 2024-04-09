Action-packed! 50-plus pictures from NTFAW's opening Sharks, Roos clash

The NTFA Women's season got off to a unique start on Saturday as a stand-alone round-12 contest marked the opener.
Hillwood took on Deloraine at Shark Park, with the home side coming away 6.5 (41) to 1.1 (7) victors - kicking three goals in the last quarter to stamp their authority.
The Examiner's Paul Scambler was at the contest, snapping plenty of pictures from the game.
The rest of the NTFA Women's season across both premier and division one competitions starts on April 20 with a gala day at Scottsdale.
Hillwood 6.5 (41) d Deloraine 1.1 (7)
Goals
Hillwood - Narine Maurangi 3, Sian Beeton 2, Halle Pearce 1
Deloraine - Kiarnna Lehman 1
Best
Hillwood - Charlie Giddins, Marlie Lukic, Sophie Brimfield, Halle Pearce, Sian Beeton, Isobelle Woods
Deloraine - Georgie Bowman, Nicole Poke, Gyniah Taylor, Kiarnna Lehman, Emily Beswick, Kathleen Parker
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.