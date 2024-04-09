The Examiner
Police and SES who rescued mum and toddler from sinking car awarded medals

Hugh Bohane
By Hugh Bohane
April 9 2024 - 3:00pm
Snr Constable Talitha McKenzie, pictured with daughters Everley and Rosie, received an award for bravery in rescuing a mother and infant trapped in a vehicle in the Tamar River on August 3, 2023. Picture by Phillip Biggs.
Police and paramedics who rescued a mother and her 18-month-old boy from a sinking car in the Tamar River last year have been awarded medals in recognition of their possible life-saving actions.

Hugh Bohane

Hugh Bohane

Senior Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering breaking news, community news, crime and court. Got a story? I'd like to hear it: hugh.bohane@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Formerly a freelance correspondent and Griffith Uni graduate.

