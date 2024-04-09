Police and SES who rescued mum and toddler from sinking car awarded medals

Police and paramedics who rescued a mother and her 18-month-old boy from a sinking car in the Tamar River last year have been awarded medals in recognition of their possible life-saving actions.
The woman and toddler escaped uninjured after the car they were in crashed into the Tamar River, and the woman called for emergency assistance.
Senior Constables Luke Wilson and Talitha McKenzie were outside the Paterson Street fire station at 10:30 am Thursday, August 3rd, 2023, when they got the call to attend a submerged car at Tailrace.
The two officers arrived at the scene before paramedics, dived into the water and were able to pull both the child and mother through the driver's side window.
Forming a daisy chain with the ambulance workers, the toddler and mother were safely passed onto the intensive care paramedics Stefan Pitlo and Brent Pendrey and returned to shore.
"My kids are very proud of me. You don't expect something like that to happen when you go to work," Constable Talitha McKenzie said.
Recounting the day of the rescue, Constable McKenzie said, "I was with Constable Luke Wilson.
"We'd already decided to swim that day if we had to, so it was a different experience, not one you go to every day.
"The car was sinking very fast, and it was underwater within minutes of us getting both mother and child out, so that situation could have turned bad very quickly," Constable McKenzie said.
Constable Luke Wilson said, "Any police officer or emergency service personnel would have done what we did, and we were just in the right place at the right time."
After the ceremony, paramedic Stefan Pitlo said, "I'm pretty happy with the outcome and just glad that we could get the child and the mother out of the car and do a good thing."
As soon as the two paramedics knew there were people in the vehicle, they also jumped straight into the cold Tamar River, and paramedic Brent Pendrey said, "For once, it was a time when the silt was actually on our side and stopped the vehicle from floating away.
"I feel like I was just doing my job, really. I was sort of surprised when I got the letter about the awards ceremony, but I was very appreciative of that," he said.
More than 150 current and retired Department of Police, Fire and Emergency Management (DPFEM) staff were recognised for a combination of medals, awards and clasps at the annual ceremonies.
Commissioner Donna Adams acknowledged the recipients, saying the medals were a chance to recognise police officers, State Service employees, and their families and friends who support them.
