Two cracking contests make for tough tipping in NTFA premier round two

NTFA premier round two appears to have two contenders for match of the round.
After closely following the league in 2023, sports journalist Brian Allen will give his weekly tips to add to the buzz of the competition.
Bracknell versus Hillwood shapes up as a cracker given the Redlegs' strong showing against Bridgenorth last weekend. They lost by eight points but led by 26 at half-time.
Hillwood meanwhile defeated Scottsdale by 139 points.
The Sharks beat Bracknell by 10 points in round one and 15 points in round 10 last year.
Hillwood will have two players reach 150 club games with Andrew Whitmore and Sam Hoffman achieving the milestone according to the club's Facebook page.
Whitmore, who has booted 255 senior majors, was the club's senior leading goal-kicker from 2016-18.
Meanwhile, Ryder Whitchurch kicked two goals and featured in the best players on debut for Bracknell last weekend.
Round two's other big clash is the South Launceston versus Bridgenorth match-up at Youngtown Oval.
Both teams took victories from round one with South overcoming Rocherlea by two points.
The Bulldogs were without their best player Jay Blackberry as well as gun recruit Jordan Tepper, who were both on the sidelines.
Coach Jack Maher explained Blackberry would miss most of the season due to firefighting training commitments which were highlighted in The Examiner in 2023.
"So that's the firefighting stuff and then Tep (Jordan Tepper) goes away overseas for a couple of weeks so that's why he wasn't out there," Maher said.
The coach added Blackberry would "be back for the last four or five games" of the season.
According to Bridgenorth's Facebook page, star recruit Jake Hinds had 27 disposals and 10 clearances on debut for the club.
The Parrots had seven debutants in their season opener with Jake and his brother Jayden - both former Launceston Blues players - featuring in their best.
Premier round two:
