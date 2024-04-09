Department claims improved trauma management in wake of Kane Leary death

The management of trauma patients has been improved as a result of a Department of Health examination of procedures following the death of 17-year-old Kane Mathew Leary in 2021.
Mr Leary died at the Launceston General Hospital on May 30 after a motorcycle crash at Newnham on May 27 2021.
Coroner Robert Webster found that the missing of a carotid artery dissection by an offsite radiology service meant that Mr Leary missed the chance for a lifesaving operation.
"Had the injury been detected, it is likely that treatment in the form of endovascular clot retrieval would have been recommended," he said.
"The treatment, if performed, would have given Kane at least a chance of survival. Given what transpired, Kane was never afforded a chance."
A Department of Health spokesperson said all eight recommendations from the Department's Root Cause Analysis into Mr Leary's death had been completed and were being monitored where appropriate.
"The Department is committed to continuously improving the health services provided in Tasmania and carefully reviews all adverse events to learn from what has happened and implement any changes necessary to ensure such events do not happen again," the spokesperson said.
"Importantly, in February 2023, a new Statewide Trauma bed card and referral system was introduced to support consistent management of patients with complex trauma injuries, regardless of where they are located across the state.
"As part of the referral system, specialist trauma clinicians at the state's major trauma centre at the Royal Hobart Hospital are available on-call 24/7 to provide support to colleagues at the Launceston General Hospital and the North West to manage the identification, prioritisation and treatment of trauma patients."
The Department of Health extended its sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr Leary who sadly passed away in 2021 following multiple trauma injuries.
The spokesperson said the Department would further review the coroner's report's recommendations as part our established safety and quality review processes.
In his findings Mr Webster recommended that the LGH update the trauma protocol and implement guidelines that provide direction on when a clinician at the LGH is required to consult the neurological team in Hobart.
"These guidelines should stress that consultation even when there is only minor suspicion of head trauma," he said.
The inquest found that the Hobart neurological team was not consulted on the night Mr leary was admitted.
In his findings Mr Webster also referred to the oversight of a carotid artery dissection by an offshore radiology service i-telerad.
The dissection was not spotted until after Mr Leary had suffered a severe stroke which was irreversible by surgery.
"Unfortunately the injury to his left internal carotid injury was not detected by the reporting radiologist from the scans conducted on May 27 2021," Mr Webster said.
"This was not as a consequence of insufficient scans being ordered.
"Instead it was as a result of the injury not being identified by the radiologist on the CT angiogram images of Kane's neck.
"Whether this was due to inexperience, time pressures, oversight, or some other reason is not known."
Mr Webster recommended that the Tasmanian Health Service consider and explore whether the delivery of medical services could be improved by the employment of more radiologists during normal hours and in-house radiologists after hours.
"It seems to me that this case demonstrates the delivery of medical services could be improved if more radiologist were employed," he said.
In his findings Mr Webster acknowledged that recruiting medical specialists was difficult due to the numbers of doctors qualifying and practising in a specific field such as radiology.
But he said that the difficulties of offsite radiology identified by LGH staff could be overcome if the THS was prepared to pay attractive and competitive salaries.
The inquest heard that not only between 4.30pm and 8am an offsite radiologist such as i-telerad could be used but also prior to 4.30pm if the onsite radiologist was too busy.
A practitioner told the inquest that he would prefer an onsite radiologist after hours because he would receive reports faster, particularly in cases involving an emergency like this one.
The practitioner said that an onsite radiologist after hours would enable face to face discussion.
"So not only would the delay be reduced the subsequent systems issues described may well be reduced. This would have been very important in a case such as this one," Mr Webster said.
The Department is yet to respond to the Examiner's questions about the coroner's radiology recommendations.
