NTFA footy player profile: Forward stars with thrilling game up for grabs

South Launceston trailed by one goal late in the third quarter and needed a spark in their NTFA premier clash.
They'd given away a free-kick and 50-metre penalty which led to Rocherlea's Andrew Cox-Goodyer converting from the goal square.
South recruit Brad Dodds, who switched back from St Pats during the off-season, stepped up with a brilliant piece of play.
The tall forward grabbed the ball uncontested out of the ruck and wheeled past a couple of opponents before snapping truly from about 40m out.
"I just thought 'game on the line', I just saw ball, got ball and put it on the boot and it went through," Dodds said.
"With the excitement and the boys getting around me, there's just no better feeling, really.
"It was a great moment."
Dodds went on to kick three goals in the final quarter as South Launceston came from one goal down at three-quarter-time to win 12.12 (84) to 11.16 (82) at Rocherlea on Saturday.
"There's no better feeling than coming out with our backs-against-the wall at three-quarter-time (at Rocherlea) in round one," he said.
"After a big long pre-season, (coach Jack Maher) pumped us up and said 'it's time to turn into dogs' and I think we did.
"We all just came out, stood up and took care of the moment."
Maher's three-quarter-time address was about the Bulldogs going from young pups to big dogs, especially in what had been a physical match against an experienced opponent.
It provoked an instant response from the group as they took the lead early in the fourth term and then hung on.
A resounding song followed and the debutants were soaked by water in the middle of the circle.
Dodds summed up the mood.
"The backline really stood up late and singing that song was unreal. I'm keen for a cold beer," he said post-game.
The 24-year-old had a big role to play with Bulldogs spearhead Kurt Hibbs out suspended due to an incident in last year's finals series.
South were also without co-captain Jay Blackberry and gun recruit Jordan Tepper who regularly kick goals from the midfield.
Maher praised Dodds' ability to work his way into the contest.
"He was a little bit flat in the first quarter where he got out-marked a couple of times but we pumped his tyres up a little bit and it was just about going to work," he said.
"He is an elite runner and a competitor so he just had to work his way into the game.
"As soon as he started working his way into the game, he was fine.
"And it was his first game of premier league after being back at St Pats last year so he probably had some nerves early on but he definitely settled which was nice."
Dodds played his junior and senior footy at South before a year away at St Pats where he kicked 51 majors in 2023.
