Making your garden fire safe: The expert opinion you didn't know you needed

While it might not be a topic you think about often, it is almost inevitable that bushfire safety will become an increasingly important issue.
Dr Stefania Ondei has studied plant flammability in Australia for over ten years and is a researcher at the University of Tasmania, where she completed her PhD in fire science.
Dr Ondei studied fire ecology and fire regimes on rainforest savannas in the Kimberly region, before moving to Tasmania.
"It turns out [fire] is one of my passions," she said.
In 2019, Australia experienced one of the worst bushfire seasons on record with approximately 3 billion animals killed, 19 million hectares burned and 3000 homes destroyed, according to Natural Hazards Research Australia.
In the first few months of 2024, Tasmania has already experienced significant bushfires due to lower than average rainfall and hot, dry conditions.
"We need to understand as much as we can about the landscape in order to manage it in the best possible way and to minimise this danger," Dr Ondei said.
"While we did have horrific fires in 2019, we've had a very good run after that.
"But we all know that this is very temporary and sooner or later, major fires will come back."
On April 16, Dr Ondei will give a presentation on the changes in fire regimes in natural landscapes, as well as how to make properties - particularly gardens - more fire safe.
"Empowering people to choose firewise plants...would also allow them to reduce risk within their properties, because really, fire management in the future will be a matter of landscaping properties," she said.
"Although it's important because our forest, our gardens, are mostly made up of live plants, we actually don't know quite as much about how different plant species burn, and which are more flammable."
Dr Ondei said it is "absolutely not" about removing all plants from your garden, though there are still steps one can take to ensure fire safety.
"What's important is to have as little as possible in close proximity to the house, say 1.5 metres, and try to have your plants in the rest of the garden organised in small patches that avoid having continuous fuel towards the house," she said.
Dr Ondei said that there is currently a plant flammability list with approximately 120 species, though there are still gaps in the research.
"For statistical reasons, a given species - plant species - cannot be included in the list unless there's enough samples, enough repetition," she said.
"A single sample per species is not enough.
"We are aiming to expand it as much as we can to provide people with the most comprehensive possible information that we can."
Her talk is hosted by the Australian Plants Society Tasmania, and members of the society have offered for Dr Ondei to collect samples of native and exotic plants from their gardens during her visit to Launceston.
These samples will be taken back to the UTAS laboratory in Hobart, FireLab3, for testing.
"When a plant is alive, it has different dynamics that makes it difficult to estimate its flammability if not tested," she said.
"Plant flammability is not a particularly well known topic."
Dr Ondei's presentation, 'Flames and Foliage', will be held at 7:30pm Tuesday, April 16 at the Max Fry Memorial Hall, Trevallyn.
Members of the public are welcome to attend, free of charge.
